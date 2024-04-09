ARTfactory to host SuperCon fandom convention

ARTfactory will host its inaugural fandom convention, ARTfactory’s SuperCon featuring Super Art Fight on Saturday, April 27 at the ARTfactory.

Read more in the ARTfactory’s press release:

SuperCon is geared to be an extraordinary all-day celebration for all ages interested in pop culture, fandoms, comics, graphic novels, cosplay, and gaming.

Additionally, there will be a series of panels with topics that include group cosplay, tabletop gaming strategy, and a focus on reuse and recycling in cosplay, with additional topics coming soon. Guests are encouraged to attend in costume and participate in the cosplay contest.

The day will end with a live art competition by Super Art Fight, a performance where two or more artists battle against each other with the help of quipping hosts and a “wheel of death.” SuperCon will also include an artist alley and exhibitor gallery on the ARTfactory’s third floor in the Wind River Theater.

For gamers, the Caton Merchant Family Gallery on the main floor will be transformed into a large game room, where several one-shot Dungeons and Dragons games and mini-sessions will be held. Other games include Magic the Gathering and Pokémon. There will also be a selection of board games.

Additionally, food trucks and food vendors will be on site including, The Bone, Happy Family Ranch (farm to table tacos and burgers), as well as Cupcake Mafia, Punkin Butts, and Floss King.

ARTfactory’s SuperCon will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the ARTfactory 9419 Battle Street, Manassas. Convention hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with Super Art Fight taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased for the convention only, Super Art Fight only, or a combination of both.

For more on the event, visit the SuperCon webpage at virginiaartfactory.org/afsupercon/. Tickets may be purchased online at virginiaartfactory.org/tickets, or by calling the ARTfactory at 703-330-2787. For more information on Super Art Fight, visit their website at superartfight.com.