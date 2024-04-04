The ARTfactory celebrates its 40th anniversary

ARTfactory, a creative arts center dedicated to providing quality programming in the visual and performing arts to Manassas, Prince William County, and surrounding areas, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Read more in the ARTfactory’s press release:

The ARTfactory was founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers with the goal of enriching lives in the community through the arts. Originally named the Center for the Arts of Greater Manassas/Prince William County, the center was relocated in 2002 to its current location, the Hopkins Candy Factory building.

In 2020 the center was officially renamed ARTfactory and what started as a vision to foster partnerships for the arts within the community has grown

exponentially over the years.

Additionally, the center is home to the historic Pied Piper Theatre and Rooftop Productions where youth and adults train in and perform live theatre.

ARTfactory also houses the Caton Merchant Family Gallery where numerous rotating exhibits featuring area artists are on display, as well as the newly named Wind River Theater where events and theatrical performances are held.

Extending its community outreach, ARTfactory also hosts artist receptions and talks, live theatre productions, special events, and a summer concert series, Summersounds, which is held each summer in partnership with the city of Manassas and MICRON.

Although ARTfactory’s official anniversary falls in March, the center is celebrating the achievement throughout the year with increased programming and events, such as additional theatrical performances and fundraising events. ARTfactory’s 40th anniversary is being sponsored by area businesses United Bank, Farrell & Croft, Didlake, Inside Nova, Primeau

Mayer, The Irving Law Firm, UVA Health, and Mike Garcia Construction.

ARTfactory is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on ARTfactory classes and events, visit their website at virginiaartfactory.org.