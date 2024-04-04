Prince William

Spanberger to present $2.5 million check to Prince William supervisors

By Uriah Kiser

Prince William County told its residents Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.7th) will be in Woodbridge On Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

It’s the latest stop for Spanberger, who is on a regional tour presenting ceremonial checks with her congressional office logo and doling out federal funds for transportation projects. Last week, Spanbeger presented a ceremonial check for $1.7 million to Stafford County supervisors.

The Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Hear the agenda for that meeting.

Here’s the alert the county executive’s office sent to residents:

Members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors may attend a ceremony hosted by Congresswoman Spanberger to present officials with a $2.5 million check for the Minnieville Road – Prince William Parkway Interchange Project as part of the FY24 congressionally directed spending package on Tuesday, April 9.

Date
Tuesday, April 9

Time
10:00 a.m.

Location
Sean T. Connaughton Plaza
1 County Complex Court
Prince William, VA 22192

Please note that no votes will be taken at the event and County business will not be transacted.

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