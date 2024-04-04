Pedestrian struck on I-95 near Quantico

Authorities said a woman was severely injured while walking along Interstate 95 near Quantico.

State police tell us:

Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles which occurred at 8:45 a.m. Monday (April 1, 2024) on Interstate 95 southbound at the 148-mile marker in Prince William County.

A 2012 Freightliner Cascadia truck was traveling southbound on I-95 when it was unable to avoid a pedestrian in the travel lanes. The Cascadia was then struck in the rear by 2023 Ram 3500.

The pedestrian, a 66-year-old woman of Falls Church, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital and then flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Neither driver was injured in the crash. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation.