Pedestrian struck on I-95 near Quantico

Authorities said a woman was severely injured while walking along Interstate 95 near Quantico.
State police tell us:
Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles which occurred at 8:45 a.m. Monday (April 1, 2024) on Interstate 95 southbound at the 148-mile marker in Prince William County.
A 2012 Freightliner Cascadia truck was traveling southbound on I-95 when it was unable to avoid a pedestrian in the travel lanes. The Cascadia was then struck in the rear by 2023 Ram 3500.
The pedestrian, a 66-year-old woman of Falls Church, suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital and then flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond.
Neither driver was injured in the crash. Both were wearing their seatbelts.
The crash remains under investigation.
Meanwhile, a 48-year-old Woodbridge man was injured in a crash on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Virginia State Police is investigating two separate crashes that occurred Sunday (March 31, 2024) at 3:38 a.m. on the Interstate 66 Express Lanes (westbound) at the 56-mile marker in Fairfax County.
The first crash occurred when a 2019 Toyota C-HR lost control on Interstate 66 westbound, struck the right guardrail, overturned into the lanes of travel, and then ended up in the I-66 westbound express lanes. The vehicle also lost power.
Following that crash, a 2023 Land Rover Range Rover, traveling westbound in the express lanes, was unable to avoid the C-HR, and struck the C-HR in the rear. The Range Rover then overturned twice into the median.
A passenger in the Range Rover, My Doan, 43, was ejected and suffered serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Range Rover, George Davis III, 48, of Woodbridge, Va., and a second passenger, Shamal Taylor, 40, suffered minor injuries. Taylor was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the C-HR, Jose G. Mendoza, 32, of Falls Church, Va., suffered minor injuries. Mendoza has been charged with driving under the Influence (first offense).
The crash remains under investigation.