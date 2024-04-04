Prince William

2024 Bluebell Festival is almost here

By Uriah Kiser
Bluebells herald the arrival of spring at the Stone Bridge on Bull Run

“The Bluebell Festival is almost here! Please join us on Sunday, April 7, to welcome spring, celebrate nature close to home, and view the fabulous Virginia Bluebells that carpet the Cedar Run shoreline for nearly a mile.”

“Meet local organizations and people who are working to improve our community. With some of the best Northern Virginia naturalists leading tours and activities, we’re looking forward to a special day at an outstanding natural area. Family-friendly (no pets allowed) and free of charge (bring cash for vendors).” More info from Prince William Conservation Alliance.

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  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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