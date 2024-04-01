Major League Soccer (MLS) executive Mark McClure, who graduated from the University of Mary Washington in 1996, will be the 2024 Commencement speaker. McClure is vice president of technical operations at MLS, the school reports. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 11, beginning at 9 a.m. on Ball Circle, rain or shine.”
MLS executive, UMW alum is 2024 commencement speaker
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