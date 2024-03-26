Fair weather today, showers tonight | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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Fair Weather Today, Showers Expected Tonight: National Weather Service Forecast

We can expect fair and seasonable weather conditions for the day ahead. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, surface ridging will maintain this pleasant weather pattern throughout the day.

We’ll see increasing cloud cover as the day progresses, with high pressure gradually exiting the region.

However, changes are on the horizon as a slow-moving cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances will gradually increase from west to east throughout the day, although much of the area east of the mountains is anticipated to remain dry through the afternoon. High temperatures are forecasted to reach the 50s for most of the area.

Looking ahead to tonight, the likelihood of showers will grow, mainly after 5 a.m. The night sky is expected to be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid-40s. Southeast winds around 6 mph may accompany these showers.

Tomorrow, the chance of showers will persist, especially after 8 a.m., with a high near 54.

Showers will likely continue into Wednesday night and Thursday, with prevailing cloudy conditions. By Thursday, the high is expected to reach around 56, with showers likely and a north wind between 7 to 13 mph.