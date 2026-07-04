Breaking: Severe Weather Forces Cancellations, Early Starts, and Shelter Orders for July 4th Events

Severe weather, including bands of rain and thunderstorms, is significantly impacting Independence Day celebrations across Northern Virginia this evening.
Stafford County
The Stafford County 4th of July Spectacular at Pratt Park has been canceled due to ongoing severe weather. Officials cited public and staff safety as the top priority after efforts to proceed proved unfeasible.
The fireworks display will continue weather permitting. Pratt Park and Brooks Park will not be open as viewing locations.
Staff plan to reassess the rain/storms around 9 p.m.
Stafford County Fire & Rescue Facebook Update
At the Celebrate America event, officials issued an important shelter order at approximately 8:25 p.m. due to inclement weather. Attendees were advised to seek shelter in vehicles, the Harris Pavilion, or the Parking Garage.
City of Manassas Facebook Alert
National Weather Service
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for the area until 10 p.m. Residents should continue monitoring conditions and heed local officials.
NWS Baltimore/Washington Alert