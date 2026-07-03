Fredericksburg Launches Two-Year Pilot for Downtown Street Closures Following Community Survey

During the June 23, 2026, City Council work session, officials heard presentations on survey results and proposed policies for special events and street closures. The initiative aims to support community-benefiting events while addressing long-standing input from residents and businesses.

Survey Results Show Strong Support for Events

Chris Allen, Executive Director of Fredericksburg Main Street, presented findings from an August 2025 survey that drew more than 700 responses, including 326 Fredericksburg residents, 91 business owners or managers, 46 event organizers, and 37 city employees, plus others.

“Fredericksburg is more vibrant with the events that we have. Events bring people to places they would not have otherwise visited,” Allen said.

He noted that valued events include the Christmas parade, First Fridays, the farmers market, the Great Train Race, and arts and cultural gatherings. Residents generally want more community events, but the focus is on better management.

Survey themes echoed a 2018 National Main Street Center review and highlighted four consistent priorities: communication, parking and access, business impact, and safety and logistics. Approximately 58% of respondents supported pedestrian-focused street closures now, with another 23% open to them in the future under improved planning and communication — a combined potential support of about 81%.

“Most respondents were open to street closures as long as they were well planned and well communicated in advance,” Allen explained.

Opportunities for improvement include a central events calendar, better notifications, parking strategies with wayfinding, earlier business involvement, and cross-marketing.

Main Street District Pilot Program

Courtney Murciowski, Parks & Recreation Division Manager, outlined the Main Street District pilot program for 2027–2028. The city will partner with Main Street on two community events per year, benefiting the downtown area and granting associated street closures. Existing events in the district will be grandfathered, while new requests from outside organizers will be paused during the pilot to ensure broad benefits.

“We would not approve any additional closure requests from outside organizers within the district,” Murciowski said.

Events at Riverfront Park (701 Sophia Street) may result in closures of the 700 block of Sophia Street, depending on size and public safety needs.

Event Definitions and Rules

Special events include walks, runs, concerts, festivals, and similar gatherings. Block parties follow stricter local rules: they must be resident-organized, limited to immediate neighbors, not advertised or open to the public, and cannot involve ticket sales or profit. No block parties will close Caroline Street.

“They can’t be advertised or open to the public, only for the people who live in that immediate vicinity,” Murciowski stated. “It cannot be organized by a business owner on the street, and you cannot sell tickets or profit from it.”

Barricades and Fees

All events require barricades. For fewer than 1,000 expected attendees, Class III barricades are required; the city recommends its new Archer 1200 system. Events expecting over 1,000 attendees require Class III plus Archer 1200 barricades with city staff on site for the duration.

Fees for staffing and Archer 1200 use (8-hour base) follow existing group tiers: Group 1 (local residents/city nonprofits) at $590; Group 2 (non-resident/non-resident nonprofits) at $685; Group 3 (commercial) at $780. Extra hours incur a flat fee. No new street closure fees are being implemented. Additional police/fire/public safety costs are separate.

Block parties incur no application or closure fees, with $150 for Class III barricades and an optional $100 staff setup/teardown fee.

Council Discussion and Reactions

Council members, including Vice Mayor Charlie L. Frye Jr. and others, asked clarifying questions on attendance estimates, fee application for partnerships, and pilot evaluation. Reactions were supportive, with praise for the survey’s scope, responsiveness to prior concerns, and the balancing approach.

One council member called it “a nice balancing act.”

Looking Ahead

After the pilot, post-event surveys will gauge success in terms of traffic, parking, business, and resident impacts. Positive results could lead to expanded opportunities, with continued emphasis on Main Street’s role in business communication.

The pilot and related policies respond directly to community input, aiming to enhance downtown as a vibrant, walkable, business-friendly destination while addressing accessibility and logistics. Residents and businesses can expect clearer communication, better-coordinated events, and data-driven adjustments in the coming years. Formal approval is expected in the coming months.