Virginia State Police introduces ‘Pathway to Trooper’ program to tackle recruitment challenges



The Virginia State Police (VSP) has unveiled a pioneering initiative to address the recruitment challenges law enforcement agencies face across the state.

The “Pathway to Trooper” program targets young adults aged 18 to 20 who aspire to become State Troopers but are currently ineligible due to age restrictions.

Applicants must be 21 years old by the time they graduate from the Academy. The statewide agency tells Potomac Local that the “Pathway to Trooper” program recognizes the potential of younger candidates and offers a solution by providing employment opportunities within the department while these individuals await eligibility for trooper training.

Under this program, young adults can join the VSP as Emergency Dispatchers stationed at one of the department’s seven Emergency Communications Dispatch Centers. In exchange for their service, the VSP will reserve a spot for these individuals in an upcoming Academy session, contingent upon completing all required stages of the State Trooper hiring process.

Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police, expressed enthusiasm for the program, stating, “We are always looking at ways to get more interested, deserving applicants into the Department. ‘Pathway to Trooper’ allows young adults…to get their foot in the door early and learn about the Department while waiting for their chance to attend the Academy.”

In Northern Virginia, troopers in the academy make a $70,640 annual starting salary.

Participants in the “Pathway to Trooper” program stand to benefit from a $5,000 hiring bonus upon joining as Emergency Dispatchers. Moreover, this full-time, salaried position offers state health and retirement benefits and paid vacation leave.

Upon acceptance to the VSP Academy, program participants will be eligible for further incentives, including a 10% salary increase upon completion of initial training and a $5,000 retention bonus following basic training.

The program comes as VSP has increased recruitment measures. The agency has roughly 300 sworn vacancies statewide.

“The vacancies are being felt across all regions of the Department. To minimize the impact, we do our best to assign academy graduates to those Area Offices experiencing the greatest need,” said Geller.