Lethal lilies: Popular Easter flower dangerous to cats

“While lilies are beautiful and often used as decorative flowers in our homes and gardens, they can pose a serious threat to our furry friends. As it turns out, certain types of lilies known as the true lilies are potentially fatal to cats; Daylilies, Asiatic, Easter, and Roselilies –are highly toxic to cats, the Prince William County Animal Shelter warns. “Any amount of lily ingestion can lead to kidney failure, which is a life-threatening condition. The symptoms may not appear immediately, but within one to six hours of ingesting lily, you may see some of the common signs of poisoning, including vomiting, excessive drooling, lethargy, and/or weakness and collapse.”

More in a press release from the Prince William County Animal Shelter.