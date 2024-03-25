Prince William Community distrust mounts at Route 28 Bypass town hall By Potomac Local News Published March 25, 2024 at 3:49PM | Updated March 26, 2024 at 11:28AM A resident speaks with Prince William Board of County Supervisors At-large Chair Deshundra Jefferson, and Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega who joined a town hall meeting about a proposed Route 28 bypass on March 21, 2024. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Route 28 Bypass