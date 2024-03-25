Prince William

Community distrust mounts at Route 28 Bypass town hall

By Potomac Local News
A resident speaks with Prince William Board of County Supervisors At-large Chair Deshundra Jefferson, and Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega who joined a town hall meeting about a proposed Route 28 bypass on March 21, 2024.

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