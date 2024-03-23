Warrenton man shot and killed outside Dumfries club

A Warrenton man was shot to death outside a club in Dumfries.

Today, March 23, at 2:08 a.m. Prince William police were called to Club Tempo, 17650 Possum Point Road, where they found 38-year-old Carvell Jarmain Williams suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid to the man, who was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Two vehicles in the parking lot were also struck by gunfire. No other injuries were reported.

No suspects have been located at this time. Detectives are actively investigating the incident to determine what led up to the shooting. They are seeking to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to aid in the investigation.

Preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.