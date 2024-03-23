Widespread soaking Rainfall to give way to clearer, windy conditions | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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We’re expecting a significant change in weather conditions as widespread soaking rainfall is forecasted to end. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a cold front and an associated area of low pressure are pushing offshore, ending the prolonged period of rain.

The NWS predicts that gusty winds and drier conditions will return in the system’s wake, beginning Saturday night and extending into Sunday as high pressure builds into the region. This shift in weather patterns is expected to relieve areas affected by the heavy rainfall.

Earlier concerns regarding potential flooding have diminished, with the NWS noting that the recent dry weather and lack of convective activity lessen the likelihood of widespread issues. While rain rates of up to 0.5 inches per hour could lead to some rises in streams and creeks, any flooding is expected to be localized and isolated to poor drainage or urban areas.

Coastal low pressure off the lower Delmarva coast will continue into the afternoon and evening alongside the upper trough and cold front. This will decrease rain chances across the area, accompanied by cooling temperatures and increasing winds.

Today’s forecast includes rain, mainly before 1 p.m., with patchy fog expected before 2 p.m. High temperatures are anticipated to reach around 57°F, with a north wind of 15 to 20 mph, gusting as high as 31 mph. Tonight, the region will experience primarily cloudy conditions early on, gradually clearing towards midnight, with a low of around 31°F and blustery winds persisting.

Sunday changes conditions with sunny skies and a high near 54°F, accompanied by a north wind of 11 to 17 mph, gusting as high as 26 mph. Sunday night is expected to be clear with a low of around 32°F and a moderate north wind.

On Monday, we can expect continued sunny conditions with a high near 59°F and a northeast wind of 7 to 9 mph.