Body of missing woman found in trash truck

Police found the body of a woman in a trash truck in Lake Ridge after she didn’t pick up her child from daycare.

On Thursday, March 21, at 8:49 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 12200 block of Stevenson Court in Lake Ridge to investigate a missing person.

The investigation revealed family members were concerned over the welfare of the victim, Taty’ana Zakiyyah Cooks, 30, who had not picked up her child from daycare.

During the investigation, detectives learned the victim’s vehicle was being driven by an acquaintance of the victim, later identified as the accused, in Newport News and that the victim’s belongings were still inside her Lake Ridge home.

On March 22, detectives were looking for the missing woman and stopped at a trash truck. Inside, they found the woman’s body.

Additional evidence was discovered which indicated the accused was involved in the victim’s death.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained a murder warrant for the accused, identified as Brendon Devon White, 28, who was located and arrested by Newport News and charged with murder. He’s now in jail.