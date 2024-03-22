Stafford students pack 9,350 meals after $17K grant from Giant Food

“Recently, Stafford High School Government Classes joined forces in a collaborative service learning project made possible through the allocation of a $17,000 grant provided by Giant Food’s Nourishing Our Youth Round-Up Program,” the school division reports.

“Students used the grant funds to purchase 9,350 pantry staple items and package spring break meal kits for families facing food insecurity in the school system. As an integral part of the project, students researched the prevalence of food insecurity in our area, concurrently orchestrating the logistics for the efficient packing of the meal boxes.”

“A total of 27 schools participated in the initiative, collectively requesting 385 meal kits. Impressively, within a mere 2.5 hours, the dedicated students successfully constructed, packed, sealed, and loaded all 385 boxes, ready for distribution to the participating schools.”