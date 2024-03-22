Soggy Saturday ahead: Flood watch issued late tonight

Our region will be under a flood watch starting late tonight and then through the afternoon of Saturday, March 22, 2024.
WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE…Portions of Maryland, including the following areas,
Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore,
Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery and St.
Marys and Virginia, including the following areas, Central and
Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Culpeper, Eastern
Loudoun, Greene, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Northwest Prince
William, Orange, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania,
Stafford and Western Loudoun.
* WHEN…From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– Rainfall of 1.5 to 2.5 inches is most likely late tonight
through Saturday morning. Rain will depart by Saturday
afternoon. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall overnight
tonight into early Saturday morning within roughly a six hour
window. This may result in flooding of urban and poor
drainage areas, as well as on smaller streams.
– Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety
and preparedness information
Here’s your rainy forecast, sponsored by Prince William County Parks and Rec.