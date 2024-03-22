Soggy Saturday ahead: Flood watch issued late tonight

Our region will be under a flood watch starting late tonight and then through the afternoon of Saturday, March 22, 2024.

WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE…Portions of Maryland, including the following areas,

Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick MD, Northern Baltimore,

Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Northwest Montgomery and St.

Marys and Virginia, including the following areas, Central and

Southeast Prince William/Manassas/Manassas Park, Culpeper, Eastern

Loudoun, Greene, Madison, Northern Fauquier, Northwest Prince

William, Orange, Rappahannock, Southern Fauquier, Spotsylvania,

Stafford and Western Loudoun.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– Rainfall of 1.5 to 2.5 inches is most likely late tonight

through Saturday morning. Rain will depart by Saturday

afternoon. The bulk of the rain is expected to fall overnight

tonight into early Saturday morning within roughly a six hour

window. This may result in flooding of urban and poor

drainage areas, as well as on smaller streams.

– Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety

and preparedness information