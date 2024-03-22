Charges filed against Woodbridge burning suspect

One man faces charges after a brush fire in Woodbridge we reported exclusively on March 13.

On March 12, 2024, at 7:34 p.m., Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 13300 block of Minnieville Road in Woodbridge for a reported brush fire in front of the Woodbridge Islamic School.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and requested a Fire Marshal to be on the scene. No buildings were damaged, and the cause was initially unknown. However, investigators went to the 2800 block of Dale Boulevard in Dale City to view video footage of the brush fire from the day before. The investigation revealed a person of interest from previous outside fires.

While canvassing the area, fire marshals located the suspect and arrested him on March 21, 2024.

Marvin Ismael Escobar-Medrano, 34, of no specific address, is charged with setting fire to woods and deliberate or negligent burning in the Minnieville Road incident, said Prince William Fire and Rescue Asst. Chief Matt Smolksy.