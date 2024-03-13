Fire burns outside Woodbridge Islamic School

A fire marshal was called to the Woodbridge intersection of Minnieville and Caton Hill roads.

Flames were seen after bushes outside the Woodbridge Islamic School, at 13385 Minniveille Road, caught fire at about 8:20 p.m. It’s unclear how the fire started, and we don’t have any reports of injuries.

A county fire and rescue spokesman said they don’t know how the fire started.

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