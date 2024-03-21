Voodoo Brothers to replace Okra’s Cajun Creole

Voodoo Brothers will replace the once-popular Okra’s Cajun Creole restaurant in Downtown Manassas.

The new owners, Luke Tamer and Antonio Escamilla plan to bring “Bourbon Street” to Center Street, adding crawfish boils and an outdoor bar, the told the city government, included the restaurant announcement in its newsletter.

Tamer and Escamilla initially worked together at the popular Okra’s, a nod to the “Voodoo Brothers” name. Okra’s closed in 2021 after 23 years in business.

Tamer told the city government that the restaurant aims to “bring back a taste of New Orleans, fond memories of Okra’s, and something that is also uniquely ours at the same time.” The duo hired a chef with roots in New Orleans and southern cuisine.

No word yet on when the new eatery will open.

The photo above is one of Okra’s from 2017. If you’re in the area, text us a photo of any work you see on the new restaurant to 571-989-1695, and we’ll be sure to share.