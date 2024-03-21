Cooler Temperatures and Dry Conditions Today, Rain Expected Late Friday | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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We anticipate a shift in weather patterns today as high pressure builds into the region. According to the National Weather Service forecast, weakening winds, low relative humidity values, and cooler temperatures are expected throughout the day.

Compared to Wednesday’s weather, today’s temperatures will be noticeably cooler. Cold air will persist, with winds bringing in cooler air from the northwest along with additional dry air behind the departing cold front.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 40s across much of the region, with mountain locations struggling to climb out of the 30s. Areas south of I-64 are likely to see temperatures hovering around 50 degrees.

Despite the decrease in wind, very dry conditions are expected to persist, with minimum relative humidity values ranging between 15 to 20 percent this afternoon. While winds are expected to diminish, gusts of 15 to 25 mph are still possible across northern portions of the area, increasing the risk for the spread of wildfires, particularly in areas where ongoing fires and dry/windy conditions have already heightened concerns.

Looking ahead, high pressure will gradually move north and east into the northern Mid-Atlantic and southern New England late tonight into Friday. As the surface high shifts, it will pull in cool and moist marine air off the Atlantic, leading to the development of a few mid and high-level clouds overnight, especially in areas along and south of I-64. However, further north, mostly clear skies are expected with lows ranging from the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

The weather outlook for the upcoming days includes mostly sunny conditions on Friday, with a high near 54, before rain arrives late Friday into Saturday. Rainfall is expected to be widespread on Saturday, with a high near 58, and continuing into Saturday night, becoming likely before 9 pm. Sunday is forecasted to bring sunny skies with a high near 55, accompanied by breezy conditions.