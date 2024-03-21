New traffic signal on Route 1 in front of new VA hospital

VDOT will activate a new traffic signal at the Veterans Health Administration clinic entrance in Spotsylvania County, near Fredericksburg.

The traffic signal is on Route 1 between the Mine Road and Market Street intersections. It will initially serve construction and employee traffic before the clinic opens.

The signal will begin to direct motorists after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Its lights will begin to flash on Monday, March 25, as a warning to alert travelers to the upcoming new traffic pattern. Message boards will be posted on Route 1 northbound and southbound approaching the intersection.

The new 470,000-square-foot clinic, Fredericksburg Health Care Center, is expected to serve more than 29,000 Veterans annually in various areas, including primary care, mental health care, specialty care, diagnostic imaging, physical therapy, and more.