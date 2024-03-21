Into the Fire: Potomac Local News, Your Trusted Source for Breaking News and Community Information

When smoke filled the air, the community turned to Potomac Local News for the latest breaking news.

“I’ve been scouring online to see if anyone else has news/updates on the fire that’s been burning in town since at least 2 p.m…I live off of Danville Road the the whole area now smells like smoke…I’m hoping someone on your end can get in contact with Dale City Fire Department…Thanks for all you guys do in reporting locally–it’s hard to find news about the Woodbridge area anywhere else,” Ashley from Dale City emailed.

At Quantico, drivers were stuck for hours due to a wildfire that closed a portion of Route 1 near the Marine Corps Base. They turned to Potomac Local to learn what was happening.

“Trying to get off Quantico base to 95. Been stuck in traffic for three hours,” Phyllis texted us from behind the wheel of her car, trying to exit Quantico’s main gate.

We jumped on the story when we saw pleas for help from Quantico’s mayor to the Marine Corps to provide additional access to the town amidst the traffic chaos.

At Potomac Local, we’re committed to this community and bringing you the most accurate, late-breaking information to help you get where you’re going, to explain what’s happening where you live, and who’s working to protect our communities.

We can’t do it alone.

If you haven’t already done so, click here and please become a Locals Only Member today. Your membership goes a long way in paying for the local news you rely on daily.

More members means fewer stories behind our paywall. Today, we have 473 Locals Only Members.

We’re on a mission to reach 500 members.

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Thanks for your continued support of local news in our community.

Uriah Kiser

Founder & Publisher

Potomac Local News