One of my favorite questions I get asked as a beertender at Water’s End Brewery is “I’m not really a beer drinker, what should I order?”
I made this flight for the tag-along non-beer drinkers who want to partake in the fun! As a non-adventurous beer drinker myself, I’ve selected a wide variety of flavors and styles for those unfamiliar with craft beer.
The Raspberry Sour, Mardi Gras and Strawberry Don’t Haze Me, Bro! are three brews on the lighter and fruity side of the menu, have no fear the hops won’t take over this flight! This flight has a little something for everyone and usually turns those classic “non-beer drinkers” into fans of craft beer and all it has to offer. Cheers!”
– Zoë
Order the recommended beertender featured flight of the week and receive $1 off, Beer Club Members receive an additional $2 off! Subscribe to the weekly W.E. Brew Bulletin to learn about why your beertender selected these three brews to be featured!
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Water’s End Brewery in Lake Ridge
571-285-1997
12425 DILLINGHAM SQUARE
LAKE RIDGE, VA 22192
Water’s End Brewery at Potomac Mills
571-398-0342
14397 POTOMAC MILLS ROAD
WOODBRIDGE, VA 22192