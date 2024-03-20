One of my favorite questions I get asked as a beertender at Water’s End Brewery is “I’m not really a beer drinker, what should I order?”

I made this flight for the tag-along non-beer drinkers who want to partake in the fun! As a non-adventurous beer drinker myself, I’ve selected a wide variety of flavors and styles for those unfamiliar with craft beer.

The Raspberry Sour, Mardi Gras and Strawberry Don’t Haze Me, Bro! are three brews on the lighter and fruity side of the menu, have no fear the hops won’t take over this flight! This flight has a little something for everyone and usually turns those classic “non-beer drinkers” into fans of craft beer and all it has to offer. Cheers!”

– Zoë