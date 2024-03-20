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Residents across the region are advised to prepare for another round of weather challenges as a strong cold front approaches, bringing gusty winds and low relative humidities. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories and warnings, urging caution and preparedness.

The primary concern today is the heightened risk of wildfires, particularly in northern and central Virginia, where a Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. An Elevated Fire Danger Statement is also anticipated for eastern West Virginia, extreme northern Virginia, and the Washington D.C. metro area. While not reaching the criteria for a Red Flag Warning, these areas remain under close observation due to the potential for fire spread.

West of Interstate 81, westerly winds are expected to sustain speeds between 20-35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, leading to possible isolated tree damage and power outages. The highest gusts are forecasted within the downslope zone east of the Allegheny Front.

A reinforcing cold front and shortwave trough will pass through the area later in the day, bringing limited moisture in mountain upslope snow showers over the Allegheny Front. However, precipitation amounts are expected to be light, with minimal impact apart from a dusting to perhaps an inch of snow across extreme western Maryland and eastern West Virginia.

Despite the windy conditions, temperatures are forecasted to be relatively mild, with highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with temperatures dropping to around 32°F, accompanied by north winds at 10-16 mph.

Looking ahead, Thursday will bring calmer conditions with sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees, while Thursday night remains mostly clear with temperatures around 31 degrees. By Friday, temperatures will rise slightly, with mostly sunny conditions and a high near 56 degrees.