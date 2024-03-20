Restriping of Staffordboro Commuter lot postponed to March 30 due to weather

Restriping of the Staffordboro Commuter lot in North Stafford is postponed to Saturday, March 30, due to the forecasted rainy weather on Saturday, March 23. The lot will be closed only for the weekend of March 30-31, weather permitting.

This work is part of a $900,000 maintenance project to resurface the Houser Drive Park and Ride lot in Spotsylvania County and refresh pavement markings at the Staffordboro Park and Ride lot in Stafford County.

About 55 percent of the parking lot’s 1,844 spaces were used on October 12, 2023, VDOT’s last survey of the lot.

To find an alternative Park and Ride lot location, visit the VDOT Park and Ride interactive map.

The project contractor is Allan Myers.

Message boards have been placed to notify motorists of the upcoming closure.

Planning efforts are also underway to identify and replace bus shelters and bicycle racks in area park-and-ride lots as needed.