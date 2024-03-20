‘Huntley Day’ Homecoming Celebration canceled — again

It’s off again.

Michael Huntley, better known as “Huntley,” has canceled the city’s celebration in his honor, in Fredericksburg.

Huntley is the most recent winner of NBC’s “The Voice.”

On March 19, the Fredericksburg City website stated the celebration “is being canceled due to Huntley’s schedule.” Messages were also sent to those who had signed up on the city’s website to attend the event.

In response, Huntley shared a video on his social media stating plainly “I didn’t cancel Huntley Day because of my schedule.” He called the event a waste of fans’ time, saying he had agreed to it after seeing the community’s support for him. He envisioned the event as a celebration with Fredericksburg, featuring food trucks and children’s activities. He added “I definitely would have rather played you guys some music.”

Huntley ended his video assuring there will be an event to celebrate the community and thank his supporters.

Originally scheduled for January 21, 2024, Huntley Day was postponed to March 31 due to cold weather concerns. The celebration was to begin with a parade in downtown Fredericksburg, followed by a pep rally style celebration at the Fredericksburg Nationals Stadium. Huntley was not going to perform, but would speak to the audience, which was expected to be about 4,000 people