CRRL receives grant to expand ‘Library of Things’ collection

Central Rappahannock Regional Library has received a $7,500 grant from the Duff McDuff Green, Jr. Fund of The Community Foundation to expand the Library of Things collection, it reports in a press release.

The Library of Things circulates items such as outdoor games, environmental tools, early childhood literacy packs, and craft kits and is a vital way for the public to have access to equipment that can otherwise be inaccessible due to cost.

This grant allows the library to expand the Library of Things with items to encourage outdoor learning and recreation, such as birdwatching and astronomy kits, more outdoor games, and equipment for enjoying the outdoors.