Gusty winds, low humidity continue | Prince William Parks and Rec sponsors our weather posts

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The National Weather Service forecasts continued gusty winds and low relative humidity values persisting through Thursday in the mid-Atlantic region. This weather pattern is attributed to a strong low-pressure system over eastern Canada and expansive high pressure descending from the northern Plains.

A cold front is anticipated to move through the area late tonight into Wednesday.

While much of the region will experience dry and breezy conditions, areas along and west of the Alleghenies may see continued cloudiness and snow showers. Temperatures are expected to range from the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, with freezing temperatures possible in mountainous regions.

The winds are also forecasted to intensify, particularly along the eastern slopes of the Alleghenies, where gusts of 40-50 mph are anticipated.

Looking ahead, more widespread precipitation chances are anticipated to arrive on Friday and into the weekend as an area of low pressure moves northward from the Gulf Coast region.