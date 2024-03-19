Prince William Court Clerk’s 4th Annual Law Day Art Contest

Prince William County Circuit Court Clerk Jacqueline Smith, Esq. called for student artwork from students in Prince William County, Manassas, and Manassas Park cities.

Read more in a press release from the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office:

The Clerk is celebrating Law Day with her 4th Annual Artwork Contest. The contest is open to all local students in grades 1st – 12th enrolled for the 2023-2024 school year, including private, home, and public schools.

The Clerk encourages all students to embark on illustrating the theme, “Voices of Democracy.” The deadline to submit artwork is Wednesday, April 24, 2024.

Law Day is celebrated every year in the month of May since its inception by President Eisenhower in 1958 to increase awareness about the role of law in a free society.

This year, “Americans will address fundamental questions about democracy and the rule of law” through the United States’ presidential election. Interweaving the ideals of civics and democracy, the American Bar Association developed the Law Day theme, “Voices of Democracy”.

To incorporate these ideas, the Clerk’s 4th Annual Law Day Art Contest is intended to be an exciting and educational way for students (1st-12th) and their respective schools to illustrate civil discourse, participation and fair elections in a free society within the theme “Voices of Democracy” in a creative way. The presentation of artwork and award announcements will be made at the Clerk of Circuit Court’s Law Day Ceremony and Open House, TBD.

For Artwork Entry Rules and Information, please click here.