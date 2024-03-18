Dual public meetings planned for indoor sports center

Prince William is seeking input from the community on the proposed Indoor Sports & Events Center. According to its newsletter, residents of Prince William County are invited to attend the following community meetings to learn more about the project and provide feedback.

Community Meeting #1

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

6:30 – 8:30 pm

Pat White Center at Ben Lomond

10501 Copeland Dr, Manassas, VA 20109

Community Meeting #2

Thursday, April 11, 2024

6:30 – 8:30 pm

Freedom High School (Cafeteria)

15201 Neabsco Mills Rd, Woodbridge, VA 22191

The center could be built in Woodbridge. In December 2023, The Board of County Supervisors entered into a purchase agreement with Newington-based Benlo, LLC, to buy 13505 Telegraph Road for $16 million. The property sits near a Target store and Interstate 95.