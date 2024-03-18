To conduct disaster recovery testing, the Interstate 95/395 E-ZPass Lanes will undergo a double-reversal overnight from March 22 to March 23, 2024. Transurban will conduct two successive reversals of the Express Lanes from midnight to 4:15 a.m.

March 23, 2024

Midnight First reversal begins – southbound to northbound

2 a.m. First reversal complete

2:15 a.m. Second reversal begins – northbound to southbound

4:15 a.m. Second reversal complete

“Travelers can still use the Lanes just like during normal reversals,” said Jacqueline Woodbridge, a spokeswoman for Transurban, the firm that manages the lanes. “Travelers who are accustomed to the Lanes pointing southbound overnight on Fridays should expect the Lanes to be pointed northbound for a portion of the night between midnight and 4 a.m. overnight this Friday (3/23-3/24, 2024) and may have to use general-purpose lanes to continue a southbound trip.”