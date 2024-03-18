According to a press release, Virginia 7 Congressional District candidate Derrick Anderson will turn in more than double the required number of signatures to get on the Virginia ballot today.

The state requires 1,000 signatures to enter the June 18, 2024 Primary Election Ballot. Filing begins at noon today and ends at 5 p.m. on April 4.

Anderson has been endorsed by a slate of Virginia leaders, including Rep. Jen Kiggans, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur, Greene County Sheriff Steven Smith, Greene County Supervisor Davis Lamb, Spotsylvania County Supervisors Jake Lane and Gerald Childress, and every GOP member of the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. It’s Anderson’s second bid for the seat, losing a June 2022 Primary Election to Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, who is not running this cycle.

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration is May 28, 2024. (Voters may register after this date, through Election Day, and vote using a provisional ballot.)

The deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you is June 7, 2024. Your local voter registration office must receive your request by 5 p.m.

The first day of in-person early voting at your local registrar’s office is Friday, May 3, 2024.

Voter registration offices open for early voting on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The field of candidates for the race for the 7th District seat is crowded. Nine Democrats and 11 Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination. Ranked by the dollars raised, Anderson has the most cash on hand, more than any other Republican in the race, with $464,060.

Yevgeny “Eugene” Vindman, of Prince William County, leads Democrats with over $2 million in cash, many of which come from the national political fundraising platform ActBlue.

Each party’s nominee will go on to compete in the November 5, 2024, General Election.

Incumbent Abigail Spanberger (D) won’t seek re-election to the seat, opting to run for Virginia Governor in 2025. The district (map here) includes eastern Prince William County, Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties, and Fredericksburg.