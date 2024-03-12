ARTfactory Rooftop Productions to present ‘Doubt, A Parable’

ARTfactory Rooftop Productions is set to present the psychological drama, and one of the most acclaimed plays in American theater history, Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley.

Read more in ARTfactory’s press release:

The play explores the fine line between truth and ambiguity. When evidence points to a suspicion of impropriety between Father Flynn and a young Catholic school student, Principal Sister Aloysius is certain of his guilt.

She attempts to force Flynn out by enlisting the help of the young Sister James, as well as the boy’s mother. But are the accusations founded?

The parable is set in 1964; Civil rights marches were everywhere, and the women’s movement was beginning. It was a time when the Catholic Church emboldened itself with open-mindedness and a change in spirit. The student at the center of the conflict is an African American boy, the first black student at St. Nicholas school. But is Father Flynn his protector, or is the boy his prey?

In order to create a sense of audience participation in the events of the play, the show will be performed on a thrust stage, with audience members seated on three sides. The intent is the format will enhance theatergoer experience.

In addition, audience members will be invited to continue the discussion by participating in post-show “talkbacks” with cast and crew at multiple performances.

Doubt, A Parable was the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize as well as Tony, Drama Desk, New York Drama Critics’ Circle and Lucille Lortel awards for Best Play. It was adapted by Shanley (who also directed) into an Academy Award-nominated film starring Philip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep.

The production stars Carolyn Corsano Wong as Sister Aloysius, Nathan Mikami as Father Flynn, Raeanna Nicole Larson as Sister James and Tanya Johnson-Herron as Mrs. Muller, the boy’s mother. Understudies include Eileen Marshall (Sister Aloysius), Robert Vainshtein (Father Flynn), Tegan Cohen (Sister James), and Tamara Buchanan (Mrs. Muller).

Doubt, A Parable by John Patrick Shanley opens on Friday, April 5 and runs through Sunday, April 14. Performances will be held in the Wind River Theater at the ARTfactory, 9419 Battle Street, Manassas, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

ARTfactory is offering tickets to local high school theatre groups free of charge. For information, please contact Kimberly Kemp at [email protected]. General admission tickets may be purchased online at www.virginiaartfactory.org/tickets or by calling the ARTfactory at 703-330-2787