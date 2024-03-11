Hey, prom-goers! Are you ready to dazzle on the dance floor and make memories to last a lifetime? Look no further than Tang’s Alterations in Manassas, your one-stop destination for all things prom perfection!

Dashing Tuxedoes and Suits: Gentlemen, get ready to steal the spotlight with our extensive collection of tuxedoes and suits available for rent. From classic black to trendy hues, we’ve got the perfect ensemble to suit your style. Plus, complete your look with our selection of shoes and socks, ensuring you step out in style from head to toe!

Match Made in Heaven: Planning to coordinate with your date? No problem! At Tang’s, we offer swatches to help you perfectly match your attire to your partner’s ensemble, ensuring you both look picture-perfect together.

Flawless Prom Dress Alterations: Ladies, let’s make sure your prom dress fits like a dream! Our expert team is here to provide top-notch alterations with no appointment necessary. Simply walk in with your dress and shoes, and we’ll work our magic to ensure you feel confident and comfortable all night long.

No Appointments Needed: We know you’re busy preparing for the biggest night of the year, so why wait? At Tang’s, no appointments are needed for both tuxedo rentals and prom dress alterations. Just drop by whenever it’s convenient for you, and we’ll take care of the rest!

Beat the rush and visit us today!: Prom is the busiest time of the year for rentals and we want to make sure we have the styles our customers want in stock!

Don’t settle for anything less than perfection on prom night. Visit Tang’s Alterations in Manassas today, and let us help you shine bright on this unforgettable occasion. See you on the dance floor!

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Tang’s Alterations is at 8675 Sudley Road in Manassas.