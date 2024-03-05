Tangs Alterations, Bridal and Bespoke Sends Best Wishes to Mia Anderson, competing this week in the Miss Teen Volunteer America 2024 Pageant!

We at Tangs Alterations, Bridal, and Bespoke are thrilled to extend our heartfelt wishes to the remarkable Mia Anderson, as she embarks on her journey at the esteemed Miss Teen Volunteer America 2024 Pagent this week, Thursday, March 7, through Saturday, March 9, in Jackson, Tenn.

Mia, your grace and talent are sure to light up the stage, and we’re honored to have been a part of your journey.

Mia recently graced our boutique several times in February, where she entrusted us with the delicate task of perfecting her gown for not only the grand occasion but also altering several outfits she will wear throughout her time in Tennessee for different social events.

It was an absolute pleasure to work with such a poised and inspiring young woman, and we’re confident that she’ll shine like the star she is!

Last year, Hannah Perrigin claimed the coveted Miss Volunteer America 2024 title in the event’s second year. She earned the title, $50,000 in scholarship funds, and a trip to New York City for NY Fashion Week.

At Tangs Alterations, Bridal, and Bespoke, we take pride in being a part of special moments like these. From alterations to bespoke creations, we’re here to ensure that every garment tells a story and fits perfectly for life’s most memorable occasions.

For inquiries about our services, visit us at 8675 Sudley Road in Manassas, visit us online at tangsalterations.com, or call 703-393-8458. Let us help you look and feel your best for your next big moment!