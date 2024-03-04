VDOT addresses drainage concerns along River Road following heavy rainfall

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is addressing drainage concerns along River Road in Falmouth following heavy rainfall in January. VDOT spokesman Kyle Bates presented plans to the Stafford Board of Supervisors, highlighting the impact of the significant rain on the area.

“With the substantial rainfall in January, we’ve identified various drainage issues,” stated Bates during the presentation. “While the flooding presented challenges, it also pinpointed areas needing attention.”

Bates emphasized the necessity of addressing drainage concerns throughout the spring and summer months. “We’ve already begun addressing these issues, focusing on improving drainage to mitigate future flooding incidents,” he added.

The Rappahannock River experienced a notable rise, reaching approximately 15 feet on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Weather services reported a steady increase from six feet at 1 a.m. to around 14 feet by 1 p.m. the same day. Consequently, due to flooding, Old Mill Park in Fredericksburg, situated across from Stafford County, became inaccessible to drivers.

According to weather service records, this was the highest water level observed in the Rappahannock River since April 18, 2011, underscoring the severity of the recent weather event. VDOT’s efforts to address drainage concerns near the popular Port of Falmouth Park aim to enhance resilience against future flooding incidents in the area.