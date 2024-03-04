Route 610 congestion concerns call for traffic signal adjustments

Heavy traffic congestion continues to plague Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) in North Stafford, prompting concerns from County Supervisor Tinesha Allen regarding traffic signal timing and drivers’ habit of blocking intersections, commonly known as “blocking the box.”

Allen emphasized the need for adjustments to signal alignment along the corridor, spanning the 5-mile stretch of Route 610 from Washington Drive to Shelton Shop Road, including major secondary roads like Mine and Eustace roads. She highlighted the significant backups during rush hours, particularly at intersections lacking synchronized signals, exacerbating congestion from Washington Drive to Eustace and again from the Park Ridge neighborhood to Shelton Shop Road.

“People consistently block the box, creating a nightmare not only for safety but also hindering emergency response efforts during rush hours,” Allen expressed, echoing frustrations shared by her colleagues.

Responding to Allen’s concerns, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) spokesman Kyle Bates likened signal management to dividing a pie, where each signal movement consumes a portion of available capacity. Bates acknowledged the challenge of managing the heavy influx of traffic from side streets, especially near the vicinity of Interstate 95, where congestion compounds.

“The capacity problem becomes evident, particularly during rush hour when traffic flow from side streets intersects with Route 610. Balancing the prioritization of westbound traffic while accommodating side street queues presents a delicate equilibrium,” Bates explained.

He elaborated on VDOT’s efforts to optimize signal timings, noting recent adjustments to allocate additional green time for westbound traffic from Interstate 95. However, Bates emphasized the need to consider the broader network impact, cautioning against prolonged signal cycles that could exacerbate congestion on side streets.

“While our focus remains on facilitating the movement of traffic along Route 610, addressing capacity constraints requires a multifaceted approach. We are committed to exploring further improvements while balancing the needs of all road users,” Bates assured.

On average, 67,000 cars a day use Route 610 at Interstate 95.