Manassas Bee Festival returns for fourth year

The Manassas Bee Festival is gearing up for its fourth year, set to take place on June 22, 2024, at Liberia House and Grounds. The event, organized by City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis, has steadily grown in popularity since its inception.

The festival aims to be a family-friendly affair with a mission to raise awareness about planting native flora and conserving pollinators. Attendees can expect to learn about Virginia’s native plants and their importance to local ecosystems.

“We want to emphasize the significance of native plants in preserving our pollinators,” remarked Coates Ellis.

The festival features a live apiary with beekeeping demonstrations by the Prince William Area Regional Beekeepers Association. Visitors can engage in educational activities provided by organizations such as the Prince William Master Gardeners and the Wildflower Society.

In addition to the educational components, the festival offers entertainment for all ages. Attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, and a unique pollinator costume parade. The parade encourages participants to dress up as various pollinators, including bees, butterflies, and flowers.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in attendance over the years,” said Coates Ellis. “Last year, we had approximately 8,000 visitors, and we’re expecting a similar turnout this year.”

To accommodate the growing interest, organizers have introduced new initiatives, such as a tractor ride from Old Town Manassas to the festival grounds. They are also exploring the possibility of a walking route from Old Town, aimed at reducing traffic congestion and promoting a healthier alternative for attendees.

The festival’s success has not gone unnoticed, with accolades such as being named one of the top 20 summer festivals in the DC area by Washingtonian Magazine.

“We’re thrilled with the recognition and support we’ve received,” Coates Ellis expressed. “It’s a testament to the community’s dedication to environmental conservation and education.”

New this year, festival goers are invited to Start the festival morning with a 2K Honey Hike. Participants can sign up and donate $20 for local honey and Adopt-a-Bee with custom badge available at the starting BEE-line at Manassas Museum Lawn at 9:15 a.m. Organizers said the hike helps to reduce traffic and parking at Liberia House, increases heart rate, and helps save our pollinators.

The event runs from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.