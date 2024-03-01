Fairfax Will I-95’s E-ZPass lanes go both ways? They’re looking into it By Mike Salmon Published March 1, 2024 at 5:22PM Looking south along the I-95 E-ZPass Express Lanes near Springfield. [Photo courtesy of Transurban] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Mike Salmon View all posts #Dale City #E-ZPass Lanes #Locals Only #Woodbridge