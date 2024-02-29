Local Spotlight: Celebrating our community’s thriving businesses and notable achievements

The small business community gathered for an annual celebration of achievement at the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Awards ceremony hosted on Friday at Foxchase Manor in Manassas.

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Deshundra Jefferson presented the 2024 Prince William County Business Partnership Award to the Veterans Growing America (VGA) CEO Donnell Johns, Sr., acknowledging his work towards elevating veteran-owned and military spouse-owned businesses at the local, state, and national levels. Learn More



Leap Year Celebration at Water’s End Brewery: Win Free Memberships!

Happy Leap Year from Water’s End Brewery! To celebrate this extra day, we’re offering an extraordinary opportunity for beer lovers. This Leap Year, we’re giving away four FREE Memberships that won’t expire until February 29, 2028. That’s four years of enjoying your favorite brews on us!

Celebrate Leap Year at Water’s End Brewery. Bring a frog and win a membership! To participate, all you have to do is catch a glimpse of a frog and bring it to our Lake Ridge or Potomac Mills Taproom before the last call today, February 29. It’s a leap for joy and a leap towards free, delightful beer! Not sure where to find a frog? If you’re subscribed to the W.E. bulletin, check your inbox for extra hints and tips.

This is your chance to leap into the fun and win a membership that celebrates your love for beer for years to come. Don’t miss out on this unique Leap Year celebration. Visit us at either location and who knows? You might just hop away with a membership that keeps the beer flowing freely till 2028. Remember, it’s a leap-year special, so leap into action now! Learn More

Thanks for your continued support,

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher

Potomac Local News