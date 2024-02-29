Local Spotlight: Celebrating our community’s thriving businesses and notable achievements

Local Spotlight Member News
At Potomac Local, we’re big supporters of local businesses. That’s why we created Local Spotlight, a fun and unique way to help local businesses in our community grow.
Join Local Spotlight today and put your business in the spotlight!
Prince William Parks & Recreation
Summer Camp Guide Preview Now Available!
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on March 5. Start planning your child’s summer fun today.
- Summer Camp Guide
- Log in to your account now to verify that your household is listed correctly (email, phone, family members listed, birthdays). Can’t remember your password? Now is the time to reset it.
- Don’t have an account yet? No worries. Now is the time to set up your family’s account. It’s easy.
- Take advantage of the wish list option and be one of the first to check out on March 5 to avoid being on the waitlist for popular camps. The wish list option is only available to account holders. This is important as camps fill quickly.
Manassas Park Community Center
We’re still floating on cloud nine since the grand reopening of our newly renovated Strength Room last week! After days of new flooring and machine installation, we are excited to welcome you back to experience the transformation firsthand. Visit Our Twitter
Veterans Growing America
The small business community gathered for an annual celebration of achievement at the Prince William Chamber of Commerce Awards ceremony hosted on Friday at Foxchase Manor in Manassas.
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Deshundra Jefferson presented the 2024 Prince William County Business Partnership Award to the Veterans Growing America (VGA) CEO Donnell Johns, Sr., acknowledging his work towards elevating veteran-owned and military spouse-owned businesses at the local, state, and national levels. Learn More
Leap Year Celebration at Water’s End Brewery: Win Free Memberships!
Happy Leap Year from Water’s End Brewery! To celebrate this extra day, we’re offering an extraordinary opportunity for beer lovers. This Leap Year, we’re giving away four FREE Memberships that won’t expire until February 29, 2028. That’s four years of enjoying your favorite brews on us!
Celebrate Leap Year at Water’s End Brewery. Bring a frog and win a membership! To participate, all you have to do is catch a glimpse of a frog and bring it to our Lake Ridge or Potomac Mills Taproom before the last call today, February 29. It’s a leap for joy and a leap towards free, delightful beer! Not sure where to find a frog? If you’re subscribed to the W.E. bulletin, check your inbox for extra hints and tips.
This is your chance to leap into the fun and win a membership that celebrates your love for beer for years to come. Don’t miss out on this unique Leap Year celebration. Visit us at either location and who knows? You might just hop away with a membership that keeps the beer flowing freely till 2028. Remember, it’s a leap-year special, so leap into action now! Learn More
Thanks for your continued support,
Uriah Kiser
Founder and Publisher
Potomac Local News