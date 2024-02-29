Huntley cancels first concert at FredNats stadium; Free performance downtown

Michael Huntley, Fredericksburg’s celebrity musician, has canceled his Friday, Mar. 1 concert to protest ticket prices.

Huntley won season 24 of The Voice. A private meet and greet was set for tomorrow, Friday, March 1, at 8 p.m. at the Virginia Credit Union stadium in Fredericksburg. Huntley had promoted this event on his Facebook page as recently as Feb. 26.

Many fans commented on his promotion post, stating the price was unaffordable. Tickets were listed at $160, and the event would support Loisann’s Hope House.

In a February 26 video shared on his social media, Huntley said he had to follow his heart and could not continue with the concert due to the high cost to fans. In his video, he said he’d “rather play for free” and would do just that by playing at Billikens Smokehouse in downtown Fredericksburg. The performance will not have an admission fee but instead encourages donations to Loisann’s Hope House.

Billikens has announced the event on their social media, noting the 350-person maximum capacity will restrict crowds. They are working with the Fredericksburg City Police Department and will not participate in the city’s First Friday program.

Huntley is not the first Virginian musician to cancel a concert protesting ticket prices. He joins Farmville’s Oliver Anthony, whose 2023 hit “Rich Men North of Richmond” brought him sudden stardom. Anthony also used his social media to voice concerns over ticket prices for an event at Cotton Eyed Joe in Knoxville, Tenn.

He then canceled the event, saying on Facebook, “I’m just upset seeing those prices.”

Huntley will perform, free, at Billikens Smokehouse on Fri. Mar. 1 from 7:45 to 9:00 p.m. Donations to Loisann’s Hope House will benefit homeless children and families.

Huntley’s Homecoming Celebration, which includes a parade through downtown Fredericksburg followed by a pep rally at the stadium, is still planned for March 30, according to Fredericksburg city’s website.