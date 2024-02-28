Fuller Road and Fuller Heights Road improvement project completed

The Fuller Road and Fuller Heights Road Improvement Project, with a price tag of $10.3 million, reached its culmination with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Monday afternoon, Feb. 26, 2024. The initiative, situated near the entrance of Quantico Marine Corps Base, had its inception in 2009 and saw fruition through a collaborative effort, drawing funding from federal, state, regional, and local sources.

Among its notable features, the project boasts a newly added right-turn lane along Joplin Road leading to northbound U.S. 1, alongside a realigned Fuller Heights Road intersection. This realignment facilitates north and southbound access through the incorporation of a roundabout at the intersection of Fuller Heights Road and Old Triangle Road.

Deshundra Jefferson, Chair At-Large of the Board of County Supervisors, expressed gratitude towards the various entities involved in making the project a reality. “You guys have really done an amazing job with this,” remarked Jefferson during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I’m proud to say that these road improvements are a significant step in moving Prince William towards our strategic goal by easing congestion and improving mobility in the Triangle area for residents, local businesses, and our military facilities.”

Andrea Bailey, Potomac District Supervisor, highlighted the project’s multifaceted approach toward enhancing the quality of life in the region. “This project is a small part of the work done and awaiting us to enhance the quality of life in this area,” stated Bailey. “We listened to the concerns of our residents regarding traffic on Joplin accessing Route 1 and I-95 to be safe during peak traffic hours and sharing the work of ensuring our county’s roadways are safe and relieved of traffic congestion.”

Monica Backmon, Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA), emphasized the significance of collaboration in project completion. “It is rare that a project, regardless of the scope and scale, gets done without several entities coming to the table, collaborating,” noted Backmon. “For the Authority’s part, it was bringing funding. We all collaborate; and not only does this project visualize or really bring to light the collaboration, improved accessibility, safety options, modal options, all of that that you get.”

Terry Yates, Northern Virginia Local Assistance Manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), echoed sentiments regarding the importance of collaboration. “People wonder why transportation projects take so long, and it’s just a tremendous amount of collaboration,” remarked Yates. “Years ago, it was mostly technical and engineering, and there are so many other aspects, multimodal, cultural, citizen buy-in, all these things must gel before a project comes together.”