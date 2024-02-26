Kimberly Jones of Baldwin Intermediate School named 2024 Mary V. Bicouvaris Teacher of the Year for Manassas

Kimberly Jones, a reading support teacher at Baldwin Intermediate School in Manassas, has been named the 2024 Mary V. Bicouvaris Teacher of the Year for the school division. Jones, who has been teaching for 12 years and is in her second year at Manassas City, expressed her gratitude for the recognition.

“Earning this recognition is an incredible honor,” Jones said. “It represents my dedication and hard work in education and validates my passion for teaching and fostering student success.”

When asked why she thought she was honored, Jones attributed it to her daily commitment to her students. “I struggle to express why I was selected because I come to school every day with one purpose: to work with children and help them grow,” she said. “Teaching isn’t about seeking recognition for me; it’s a calling that fills me with joy and a sense of purpose. Nevertheless, being honored in this way is touching and affirming.”

Reflecting on her journey to becoming a teacher, Jones shared that her own struggles in education inspired her career path. “I have had a passion for teaching since I was in kindergarten,” she said. “Even then, I used to pretend to be a teacher for my stuffed animals. However, my own struggles in education made me want to become a teacher. It all began with my third-grade teacher, who was relentless in ensuring that I received the support I needed to succeed.”

Jones, 35, offered advice to current teachers and those considering entering the profession. “I strongly recommend teachers form a positive network of fellow educators who can challenge, teach, and motivate them to be their best,” she said. “This allows them to continuously improve their teaching practices and ultimately provide the best possible education for their students. Teaching is challenging, and having a supportive network can make all the difference in navigating the ups and downs.”

The Mary V. Bicouvaris Teacher of the Year Award recognizes outstanding teachers in Virginia who demonstrate excellence in teaching and advocacy for the teaching profession. Named in honor of Mary V. Bicouvaris, the 1989 Virginia Teacher of the Year and 1989 National Teacher of the Year, the award celebrates educators who have made significant contributions to their students, schools, and communities.

Recipients of this award are chosen based on their ability to inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities, their respect and admiration from students, parents, and colleagues, their ability to play an active and useful role in the community as well as in the school, their professional development, and their leadership in improving student learning. The award is a prestigious honor in the Virginia educational community, highlighting the recipient’s commitment to excellence in education.