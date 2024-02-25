Police search for car that struck and killed woman



Prince William police: “On February 24 at 11:37PM, officers responded to the area of Minnieville Road and Bobcat Court in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate an unconscious female in the roadway.”

“The investigation revealed that the victim, a 27-year-old female, was walking in the westbound lane of Minnieville Road, wearing all dark clothing, when she was struck by a vehicle. The striking vehicle did not stop at the scene. Fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene where the pedestrian was pronounced deceased.”

“The vehicle is believed to be an unknown model Hyundai. No further information on the driver or striking vehicle is available at this time. Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police. The investigation continues.”

“The deceased pedestrian was identified as Carla Andrea MEJIA, 27, of Woodbridge”