Manassas gears up for Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

As the month of March approaches, Manassas residents and visitors eagerly anticipate the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2024. Organized by Atvale, Inc., this event promises to once again bring vibrant celebrations to the streets of Old Town Manassas.

The parade, slated to commence at 11 a.m., will kick off at the corner of Prescott Avenue and Quarry Road, winding its way down Center Street before culminating at the iconic Harris Pavilion. Led by Vince Fitzpatrick, President of Inisfail, Inc. Atvale, Inc. , the parade is a testament to the rich Irish heritage deeply woven into the cultural fabric of Prince William County and surrounding areas.

This year’s festivities are significant as Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair At-large Deshundra Jefferson recently proclaimed March as Irish American Heritage Month. In her proclamation, Jefferson highlighted the enduring contributions of Irish Americans to the nation’s history, from their pivotal role in shaping cities to their significant influence in government, military, and beyond.

“We welcome any and all of the board members to participate in our parade,” said Fitzpatrick in response to the proclamation. “What we have is we put the board members, all the VIPs in division one. So you get done with the parade real quick and off you can go to other events as needed.”

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is a vibrant celebration of Irish culture and community spirit, uniting residents of all backgrounds in a joyous display of music, dance, and camaraderie. Spectators can expect a colorful procession featuring marching bands, traditional Irish dancers, adorned floats, and more, all paying homage to the rich heritage of Ireland.

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