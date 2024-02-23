



Yorkshire Elementary School, located at 7610 Old Centreville Road near Manassas, closed today due to a significant safety concern. The closure affects over 820 students, staff, and the School Age Child Care (SACC) program.

A total of 831 electricity customers were out in the neighboring Manassas city. Crews have been on site since 3:30 a.m. this morning, trying to reroute power. As of 7:30, all power was restored, a city spokeswoman tells us.

The outage comes as Prince William police investigate a single-vehicle crash that struck a pole along Old Centreville Rd in front of Yorkshire ES. The driver fled—prolonged traffic impacts expected due to needed repairs. Drivers are urged to expect delays and to follow police directions.

The decision to close the school was made in response to a power line down in front of the building, posing potential hazards to students, staff, and visitors.

Prince William County Schools (PWCS) officials have confirmed that this incident impacts no other schools within the district.

Emergency crews are on-site to address the situation and ensure the area’s safety. Parents and guardians are advised to make alternative arrangements for their children today, and updates regarding the school’s reopening will be provided as soon as more information becomes available.

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