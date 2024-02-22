Shamrocks, sangria, and serenades: St. Patrick’s Dueling Pianos at Potomac Point Winery

With the arrival of spring comes the anticipation of St. Patrick’s Day, and Potomac Point Winery in Stafford is poised to celebrate in style with their highly anticipated St. Patrick’s Dueling Pianos event.

Located at 275 Decatur Road, the winery is gearing up to host an evening brimming with lively entertainment, tantalizing nibbles, and a selection of fine wines.

Chelsea Sparaco, the spokeswoman for Potomac Point Winery, eagerly shared insights into what attendees can expect from this year’s festivities. “It’s all based on the performers’ wits & the crowd requests & interaction. Every show is different,” she states in an email, hinting at the dynamic and interactive nature of the dueling piano experience.

The dueling piano show is central to the evening’s entertainment, promising a spirited medley of Irish tunes, comedic interludes, and plenty of audience participation. Sparaco states, “We’ve done this for several years in a row now, it always sells out quickly,” underscoring the event’s enduring popularity among patrons.

But the allure of the evening extends beyond just musical entertainment. Attendees can also indulge in a delectable “nibbles & wine” menu, carefully curated to complement the festive ambiance. From cheese and charcuterie boards to savory dips and decadent desserts, a culinary delight suits every palate.

And let’s not forget about the Shamrock Sangria – a green-hued libation guaranteed to add a touch of whimsy to the celebration. Sparaco elaborated, “Our full wine menu will be available, along with our festive green shamrock sangria,” inviting guests to savor the season’s flavors.

For those seeking to elevate their experience, Potomac Point Winery is offering Irish bistro specials throughout the weekend, with reservations available for pre-show dining. It’s an opportunity to indulge in a meal before the evening’s festivities.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $27 per person, including seats and entertainment. Shared seating for up to 10 guests per table adds to the fun. The show is for adults only, and tickets must be purchased as a group to guarantee seating at the same table for a maximum of 10 people per table.

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