Prince William police report: Shots fired, burglaries, arrests

Rape Investigation Leads to Arrest

A suspect sought in connection with a sexual assault reported in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County has been apprehended. The incident, which occurred on November 26, 2023, prompted an extensive investigation by the Prince William County Police.

The initial incident occurred at a residence in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County on November 26, 2023. At 12:26 AM, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault. The investigation revealed that a man inside the home had sexually assaulted a female juvenile victim. The victim and the accused had arranged to meet through a social media app.

In the initial release regarding the incident, it was disclosed that a family member intervened during the assault and separated the victim from the accused, who subsequently fled the residence.

Dimas Alexis LAZO, 26, residing at 9226 Limestone Pl. in College Park, Md, was arrested on February 20, 2024, and faces charges of rape in connection with the incident, police said.

LAZO’s court date is pending, and information regarding bond availability is currently unavailable. The Prince William County Police continue encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident or similar cases to contact the department. Ensuring the safety and well-being of all community members remains a top priority for law enforcement officials in Prince William County.

Shots fired at Cloverdale Park

February 20, 2024 – Woodbridge

At approximately 5:41 AM on February 20, law enforcement officers swiftly responded to a shots fired call in the vicinity of Cloverdale Road and Crescent Drive in Woodbridge (22193). Upon arrival, investigations revealed that multiple gunshots were heard near Cloverdale Park, followed by the rapid departure of a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows from the area. Subsequent checks of the area unveiled damage to a residence and an unoccupied vehicle parked in the 15100 block of Cloverdale Rd, indicating that they had been hit by gunfire. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or additional property damage. Notably, multiple shell casings were discovered in the intersection above.

Commercial Burglary Incident

February 20, 2024 – Woodbridge

In another incident on the same day at approximately 6:42 AM, authorities were summoned to the Don Sebas Taqueria situated at 3908 Prince William Parkway in Woodbridge (22192) to probe a burglary. Security footage revealed an unidentified individual, described as a white male between 5’9” and -6’0” in height, wearing all dark-colored attire, including a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, face covering, gloves, and “Yeezy” shoes, forcibly entering the restaurant through a rear glass door around 4:26 AM. The suspect proceeded to abscond with cash before fleeing the scene on foot.

Reckless Handling of a Firearm and Drug-Related Arrest

February 20, 2024 – Manassas area

Later that evening, at approximately 7:14 PM, law enforcement authorities responded to the 8000 block of Sudley Rd near Manassas (20109) following reports of shots fired. Upon investigation, it was determined that an individual, later identified as Vinzel Pierce BROWN, had brandished a firearm and discharged it at an unoccupied U-Haul truck parked in the area, police said.

Brown attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle but subsequently fled on foot upon the arrival of additional officers. Following a thorough search aided by a police K-9 unit and a Fairfax County police helicopter, Brown surrendered to the authorities without further incident, police said. During the investigation, both a firearm and suspected illegal narcotics were seized. Brown, who was found to be under the influence, was subsequently arrested and faces multiple charges, including reckless handling of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Domestic Violence Arrest

February 17, 2024 – Woodbridge

On February 17, Kenny THACH, sought in connection with a previous domestic assault incident reported on February 7 at an apartment located in the Misty Ridge Apartments on Sequoia Ct. in Woodbridge (22191), was apprehended. THACH faces charges of strangulation and abduction stemming from the earlier altercation.

Abduction Arrest

February 15, 2024 – Manassas area

Gabriel Anthony TRIGLIA, wanted in connection with an abduction incident reported on January 20 at a residence on Community Dr. near Manassas (20109), was arrested on February 15. TRIGLIA faces charges of abduction and assault & battery related to the incident.

Other Incidents

Other incidents reported included a residential burglary on February 19 in the 2300 block of Marline Ct in Lake Ridge and an aggravated malicious wounding incident on the same day in the area of Old Bridge Rd and Oakwood Dr in Lake Ridge.

These incidents underscore the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to maintain public safety and uphold the rule of law within Prince William County and its surrounding areas. Suspects apprehended in connection with these incidents await court proceedings as investigations continue.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding Incident

On February 19 at 4:19PM, authorities responded to a reported altercation in the vicinity of Old Bridge Rd and Oakwood Dr in Lake Ridge. According to the Prince William County Police Department, the victim, a 26-year-old male, sustained multiple injuries following an unprovoked assault by an unidentified individual while both were traveling on an OmniRide bus. Law enforcement officers promptly intervened when the bus stopped in the area above.

The accused, identified as Deybi Ismael ESPINOZA, 34, residing at 5470 Bradford Cr #132 in Alexandria, was found to be intoxicated at the time of the incident and was subsequently apprehended without further issue, police said. The victim, whose injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, received medical treatment at a local hospital.

Deybi Ismael ESPINOZA faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and public intoxication. He remains in custody without bond pending a court date.

Arrested on February 19:

Deybi Ismael ESPINOZA, 34, of 5470 Bradford Cr #132 in Alexandria

Charges:

Aggravated malicious wounding

Public intoxication

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer

On February 19 at 10:32AM, officers were dispatched to Croppers Auto Care at 17662 Main St in Dumfries (22026) in response to an attempted vehicle theft. Upon investigation, it was determined that the accused was apprehended by employees while allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle from the establishment’s parking lot.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the accused initially provided false identification, police said. Subsequent verification revealed active arrest warrants against the individual. The accused, identified as Christopher David LIMING, 35, residing at 17675 Washington St #204 in Dumfries, was transported to a nearby hospital for an injury sustained before police contact.

While in custody, Christopher David LIMING assaulted an officer by kicking them in the chest, police said. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with this incident.

Arrested on February 19:

Christopher David LIMING, 35, of 17675 Washington St #204 in Dumfries

Charges:

Assault & battery on a law enforcement officer

Attempted grand theft auto

Providing false ID to police

Court Date:Pending | Bond: Unavailable

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