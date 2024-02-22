Occoquan Town Council unanimously approves new town seal reflecting heritage, community spirit

The Occoquan Town Council unanimously approved a new town seal following a comprehensive review process that included over 20 submissions curated through a crowdsourcing initiative supervised by Vice Mayor Jenn Loges.

The seal, designated for official town documents and related materials, was crafted better to encapsulate the town’s historical narrative and essence, incorporating visual elements emblematic of its commercial heritage, contemporary identity as a communal hub, and the significance of the Occoquan River and its surrounding natural landscape, states Mayor Earnie Porta.

Representing the town’s commercial legacy, the seal features the iconic Mill House, once a pivotal component of the prominent mill complex operational from the 1760s until 1924. Additionally, the gazebo in Mamie Davis Park is a recognizable focal point for various community gatherings and ceremonies. The depiction of the footbridge, river, and paddler reinforces the area’s rich natural heritage by symbolizing the town’s intrinsic connection to the Occoquan River.

Overseeing the selection process, Vice Mayor Loges collaborated with a crowdsourcing firm tasked with soliciting designs within predefined parameters, resulting in a diverse pool of submissions exceeding 20.

Distinct from the official seal, the “Authentic Occoquan” logo has served as a marketing emblem since its inception in 2018, primarily utilized for branding and promotional materials related to town events.

Town manager Adam Linn recounted the progression of the seal redesign effort, noting the engagement of crowdSPRING, LLC, in 2023 to develop the new seal for a fee of $1,200.

Providing context to the decision, Town Manager Adam Linn highlighted the evolution of the town’s visual identity, with the previous seal, designed in the 1980s, portraying a Native American figure. While the town’s name originates from a term used by the Algonquian-speaking Doeg natives, Linn emphasized that the depiction did not accurately represent a Native American indigenous to the East Coast or Virginia during that era.

The impetus for the seal redesign stemmed from discussions initiated during the September 5 town council meeting, during which Porta and council members directed staff to explore the possibility of initiating a competition to solicit designs for the new seal.

Preceding this decision, the town conducted a successful public mural design contest, resulting in the selection of Alethea Robinson as the contest winner. Robinson’s mural, completed in October 2023 and situated at the town entrance on Route 123 and Commerce Street, was officially dedicated in November of the same year.

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